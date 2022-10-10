Fall Events Preview: Festivals, haunted tours and more to hit the Valley

By Laura Latzko

With the weather getting cooler, it is a perfect time to start getting out to enjoy outdoor festivities and make special memories with friends and family members. Here are some fall festivals, Halloween events and haunted houses happening in the area.

Howl-o-ween Fall Festival

Exceptional Pets Cave Creek, a veterinary, day camp, boarding and dog training facility, is partnering with the 98KUPD radio station to offer a day of fun for pet parents and their fur babies. The Howl-o-ween Fall Festival will have vendors with dog-themed items, games and food trucks. For those who don’t have pets, dogs will be available for adoption. Dog owners are encouraged to dress their pups up in whimsical, funny and adorable costumes to try to win a pet costume contest.

WHEN: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday,

October 8

WHERE: 4725 E. Carefree Highway, Carefree

COST: Free admission

INFO: 98kupd.com/event/exceptional-pets-fall-festival

Fall Halloween Cards and Postcards Class

A Halloween or fall card can really show friends or family members that their loved ones are thinking of them this time of the year. Rather than purchase a card at the store, locals can make their own cards during a fall Halloween Cards and Postcards Class hosted by the Holland Center. Led by local artist Heidi Horchler, it is geared toward beginners who can learn new drawing and lettering techniques. Participants will take home between six and 10 cards.

WHEN: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Thursday, October 13

WHERE: The Holland Center, 34250 N. 60th Street, Building B, Scottsdale

COST: $35 per person

INFO: 480-488-1090,

hollandcenter.org/events

Fall Festival at Tierra Madre

Tierra Madre Horse and Human Sanctuary is a place where horses that have been mistreated or surrendered can find a new home. The facility’s Fall Festival fundraiser helps to pay for the horses’ medical bills. During the event, visitors can learn more about the horses and take tours of the space. The event will have crafts, including pumpkin decorating and games for families.

WHEN: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, October 15

WHERE: Tierra Madre Horse and Human Sanctuary, 27115 N. 45th Street, Cave Creek

COST: $10 for adults, $5 for children 6 and older, free for children 5 and under

INFO: 480-469-9166,

carefreecavecreek.org/event

OktoberWest

Westin Kierland Resort and Spa’s OktoberWest puts a spin on traditional Oktoberfest celebrations and brings more of a Western feel. The event will feature live country music from Ashley Wineland and the Mogollan Band. A DJ will keep music going throughout the night. The Western event will also have a mechanical bull, cornhole and food trucks. A portion of the proceeds will benefit veteran organization Friends of Freedom.

WHEN: 4 to 10 p.m. Saturday,

October 15

WHERE: Westin Kierland Resort and Spa, 6902 E. Greenway Parkway, Scottsdale

COST: $45 per person

INFO: eventbrite.com/e/oktoberwest-2022-tickets-402693987557

Creepy Candy Crawl

Families that want a different trick-or-treating experience can take their children to Desert Ridge Marketplace to collect candy throughout the District. The night of fun will also offer live entertainment and costume contests broken down by age categories. There will also be a special contest for best pet costume.

WHEN: 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, October 15

WHERE: District Stage for costume contest, Desert Ridge Marketplace, 21001 N. Tatum Boulevard, Phoenix

COST: Free

INFO: shopdesertridge.com/event

Paradise Valley United Methodist Church Trunk or Treat

Paradise Valley United Methodist Church’s annual Trunk or Treat event has become an annual tradition for many families. During the event, children can go from car to car, admiring decorations and collecting candy. The night of fun will also include inflatables, food, a train ride and a haunted house. During the event, nonperishable food will be collected for donation to Street Mary’s Food Bank.

WHEN: 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, October 22

WHERE: Paradise Valley United Methodist Church, 4455 E. Lincoln Drive, Paradise Valley

COST: Free

INFO: facebook.com/ParadiseValleyUMC

Gourd Luminaries Class

Decorating for fall and Halloween has become an art form. DIYers who don’t want the same old decorations can dress up their own gourds during a gourd luminaries class at the Holland Center. It will be led by artist Diane Saucedo. Supplies such as cleaned gourds and paint will be provided to transform the gourds into illuminated works of art guaranteed to make a statement and brighten up a room.

WHEN: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday,

October 28

WHERE: The Holland Center, 34250 N. 60th Street, Unit B, Scottsdale

COST: $125 per person

INFO: 480-488-1090,

hollandcenter.org/events

North Bible Church Trunk or Treat

Trunk-or-treats have become more common as families are looking for alternate trick-or-treating experiences. North Bible Church in North Scottsdale will offer a safe trunk-or-treat event where families can go from one car to another, collecting candy from decorated trunks. Families are encouraged to come dressed up in costume. As part of the event, local volunteers greet guests and host trunks.

WHEN: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, October 28

WHERE: North Bible Church, 15678 N. Greenway-Hayden Loop Suite 101, Scottsdale

COST: Free

INFO: northbiblechurch.com/events

Explore an Old Clay Mine

Guests can learn more about Cave Creek’s mining history as they venture through Cave Creek Regional Park at night. The hike, which has easy to moderate trails, will take participants inside the Old Clay Mine.

WHEN: 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, October 29

WHERE: Cave Creek Regional Park, 37019 N. Lava Lane, Cave Creek

COST: $7 for parking; registration required

INFO: 602-506-2930 ext. 8, maricopacountyparks.net/park-locator/cave-creek-regional-park

Pumpkin Patch

In its fourth year, the Desert Ridge Marketplace’s Pumpkin Patch lets families select a perfect pumpkin to compete in decorating. As You Wish Pottery will be set up for painting and decorating these pumpkins. Once finished, families can take pictures of their pumpkins with a Polaroid camera and enter the Best Pumpkin in the Patch competition. The winner will receive a special prize. The beneficiary organization for the event is the Singletons, a nonprofit that works with single-parent families dealing with cancer.

WHEN: Friday, October 14 to Sunday, October 30

WHERE: Desert Ridge Marketplace, 21001 N. Tatum Boulevard, Phoenix

COST: $5 for painting

INFO: shopdesertridge.com/event

Farmers Market North Scottsdale

Farmers Market North Scottsdale will offer Saturday and Sunday farmers markets throughout the fall and spring seasons. The Saturday market will be held at Living Water Lutheran Church, and the Sunday market will be at Blessed Sacrament Roman Catholic Parish. During the markets, vendors will sell fresh produce, jewelry and handmade items, baked goods, health and wellness items, home goods and pet treats. The vendors offer high-quality, locally produced products. The markets will feature live music from local artists and food trucks selling coffee, pizza, Middle Eastern cuisine and more.

WHEN: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. select Saturdays through April 29; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. select Sundays through April 30

WHERE: Living Water Lutheran Church, 9201 E. Happy Valley Road, Scottsdale; Blessed Sacrament Roman Catholic Parish, 11300 N. 64th Street, Scottsdale

COST: Free

INFO:

farmersmarket-northscottsdale.com

Roadrunner Park Farmers Market

At Roadrunner Park Farmers Market, Paradise Valley residents have a chance to shop local and pick up some fresh foods. Held on Saturdays throughout the year, the market offers produce, baked goods, crafts, fresh fish, natural pork and beef, and handmade artisan items and crafts. A number of vendors offer samples for those who want to try their products. While at the park, families can enjoy the playground and fishing pond.

WHEN: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturdays

WHERE: Roadrunner Park, 3502 E. Cactus Road, Phoenix

COST: Free

INFO:

arizonacommunityfarmersmarkets.com

Farmers Market on High Street

The Farmers Market on High Street is a place where neighbors can come together to support local businesses. The market, which usually has around 100 vendors over a block, will run every Sunday through May. Vendors will have items such as fresh produce, eggs off the farm, handmade jewelry and clothing, locally produced sauces and jams, natural meats and seafood, teas, dips, lotions, keto-friendly sweets, fresh bread, dog treats and baked goods. While at High Street, guests can also grab a bite to eat or drink at one of the local restaurants.

WHEN: 10 a.m. to1 p.m. Sundays

WHERE: 5415 E. High Street, Phoenix

COST: Free

INFO:

arizonacommunityfarmersmarkets.com

Hellbilly Holler Haunted House

Visitors are warned to stay clear of Hellbilly Holler haunted house, unless they want to be frightened. From the minds of Michaela and Athena Nastasir, an artist/prop builder and actress/singer, the North Phoenix home haunt tells the story of three hillbillies who venture to the wetlands to seek help from a swamp witch. They are trying to lure visitors into their home for fresh meat and souls while a fortune teller attempts to warn away visitors. The haunted, which has won an AZ Haunter award, uses Halloween decorations and lighting and projections to create haunting effects.

WHEN: Sunset to 10:30 p.m. Fridays through Sundays; Sunset to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays; Friday, October 14, to Monday, October 31

WHERE: 14601 N. 40th Way, Phoenix

COST: Free

INFO: 602-509-6966,

hellbillyholleraz.com

Haunted Graveyard

Haunted Graveyard is a home haunt that goes beyond average Halloween decorations. At the local home, guests try to survive a haunted graveyard filled with disturbing characters, fog, illusions, eerie sounds and jump scares. The October 25 and October 26 edition will be family-friendly without actors. The scarier version featuring actors will run from October 27 to October 31.

WHEN: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, October 25, and Wednesday, October 26; 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday, October 27, through Monday, October 31

WHERE: 8414 E. Valley Vista Drive, Scottsdale

COST: $5 suggested donation

INFO: hauntedgraveyardaz.com

Carefree Farmers Market

Carefree Farmers Market offers a Friday farmers market experience. Guests can shop for locally made and produced artisan items, crafts, clothing, accessories, baked goods, herbs, flowers, cheese, meats, seafood and produce.

WHEN: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays

WHERE: 1 Sundial Circle, Carefree

COST: Free

INFO: arizonacommunityfarmersmarkets.com

Cave Creek Wicked

Cave Creek Wicked is a chance to experience the flavor of Cave Creek while dressed up as zombies, witches, vampires, ghouls and other creatures. The 21-and-older bar crawl takes participants to different hotspots in Cave Creek, including Mountain View Pub, Local Jonny’s, Big Earl’s Greasy Eats, the Hideaway, Buffalo Chip Saloon, Harold’s Corral and the Roadhouse. During the night, there will be a costume contest and drink specials. A free party bus will take participants to different bars. Parking is available at Stagecoach Village, 7100 E. Cave Creek Road, and behind Local Jonny’s, 6033 E. Cave Creek Road.

WHEN: 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday,

October 29

WHERE: Various locations throughout Cave Creek

COST: Free

INFO: facebook.com/cavecreekwicked

Cave Creek Museum Presents:

Cave Creek’s Haunted History

During Cave Creek Museum Presents: Cave Creek’s Haunted History, visitors have a chance to learn more about Cave Creek’s haunted history in an interactive way. A local paranormal investigation team, which has been featured on the Travel Channel, will lead a ghost hunting expedition that will take visitors to different parts of the museum. Guests will also have a chance to learn more about equipment used these paranormal investigations. It is open to ages 13 and older.

WHEN: 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, November 4

WHERE: Cave Creek Museum,

6140 E. Skyline Drive, Cave Creek

COST: $30 per person

INFO: 480-488-2764,

cavecreekmuseum.org