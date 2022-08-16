Life. Change. Naturally: Aging gracefully from the inside out with the SottoPelle® Method

By Jordan Houston

At age 42, CarolAnn Tutera was told she had the insides of a 92-year-old woman. She had all the classic signs of menopause.

“I don’t know how I was putting one foot in front of the other,” she says.

She turned to her now-late husband, Dr. Gino Tutera, for help with feeling better. She wanted to get her life back by enjoying working out, remembering where she put her keys and stopping the night sweats.

She is now the co-founder and CEO of SottoPelle and Tutera Medical. SottoPelle® is an international company that trains medical providers on how to use pellets using its proprietary methodology of working with bioidentical pellet hormones. As a medical entrepreneur, Tutera has won numerous awards and recognition for her ability to succeed in a male-dominated industry.

She has become the “leading lady of authentic aging” and someone who has earned respect in the bioidentical hormone therapy field.

A pellet is the size of a grain of rice and is slipped under the skin.

“The pellets offer a nice, steady stream of hormones,” Tutera says. “When it’s placed under the skin, the heart regulates it. At rest, everything’s great. Your blood isn’t rushing through you as much. But when you’re working out or even stressed, your blood goes by the pellets faster. Think of it like a kid licking a lollipop. Your body is taking exactly what it needs 24/7.

“The body’s a beautiful tool, and we’re helping the body regulate and function.”

Tutera has held steadfast in supporting the mission, determination and dedication to the only thing that matters — helping people.

Common sense, coupled with naturally-based bioidentical hormone replacement therapy delivered via a medically based and proven protocol, has elevated SottoPelle® to success with its patients and as a corporate entity.

Notably, Tutera led the charge in advancing the healthy and balanced approach to authentic aging. What sets Tutera apart as a leader and influencer is her dedication and persistence. The next step and evolution for SottoPelle® is to support the growth of empowerment in the 50-and-older demographic.

Tutera advocates “you can be the best you want to be at any age.”

Ageism and the negative connotations associated with growing older are slowly dissipating under Tutera’s careful watch. “Adventures in Aging” is her way of life.

Tutera supports regular meditation, exercise, eating nutritiously and balanced hormones. She found inspiration in creating a new company: Bolster Beauty by SottoPelle® with the addition of new products coming out to enhance the nutraceutical Hair Repair & Renew.

“Everyone has to find their preferred medium to maximize their lifestyle and achieve overall balance; anything that keeps you active, happy and healthy is the ultimate goal,” Tutera says.

“Your way of life is typically established by a pattern of habits or behaviors over time. As we age, how we use our time and energy becomes a topic of focus and concern for many. It is never too late to refocus and redirect your energy to have the life you want at any age.”

As a 60-something, Tutera says she has never felt more vibrant and happier.

“I strive every day to learn something new and direct my life toward positive energy through my work and helping people,” Tutera says. “I have discovered there is no one panacea for aging, but finding a healthy lifestyle and balance puts you on the right path.

“As the old cliché says: Age is just a number. Don’t let yourself be defined by how old you are but how young you feel.”