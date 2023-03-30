Marina del Rey Hotel is paradise

By Bridgette M. Redman

In a city known for its views, few can compete with those from the restaurants and rooms of the Marina del Rey Hotel.

It’s one of the grand dames of the coastal town, having been built in 1964 and then being fully renovated in 2014.

From the moment one turns down the dock leading to this waterfront hotel, everything is designed to transport guests to a coastal paradise, one where boats and bikes reign supreme, and water is a constant source of both comfort and activity.

Nestled between the Santa Monica pier and the Venice Beach Boardwalk, it is right off Highway 1. Hints of luxury are immediately apparent at the property’s exterior with its collection of Tesla superchargers.

Valet attendants greet guests warmly and whisk away their cars and luggage, letting them immediately slip into vacation mode.

The lobby seems to steal a piece of California’s blue sky, incorporating marine-like colors throughout. The walls are covered in waves, and wood tables float like driftwood on blue and red area rugs. Generous amounts of cushioned seating and greenery beckon guests in and tease of the nearby ocean with nautical touches like the floor’s engraving of the lobby’s longitude and latitude. Looking up, there is a flock of sculpted seagulls eagerly flying toward the ocean.

Uncommon common areas

While many hotels save high-scale design for lobbies, guestrooms and restaurants, the Marina del Rey has intentionally hospitable corners all throughout the property. One example is found on the second floor right outside the elevator where an oversized couch stretches before a bookcase, inviting anyone to take a leisurely hour or two in comfort exploring its books.

Each floor has expansive artwork visible from the lobby, a feature that invites people farther into the hotel and adds a touch of class and luxury.

Marina del Rey boasts 10,000 square feet of event space for those seeking a picturesque place for meetings or other events. As a wedding venue, it offers indoor and outdoor spaces, including a waterfront lawn. For later events, the ballroom has floor-to-ceiling windows to provide a spectacular view of the sunset.

The Regatta Ballroom can accommodate up to 300 people and connects to the Edgewater Room if more space is needed. Or for smaller events, the Edgewater Room is available on its own for up to 80 people and outdoor patio space.

The 3,500-square-foot Marina Garden is Marina del Rey’s only waterfront lawn, and the hotel offers it for events of up to 300 people.

However, for vacationing guests, one of the most attractive features can be found right off the lobby — the outdoor pool and hot tub. The heated infinity pool has the backdrop of yachts and boats and is embraced by blue and white striped loungers which are in turn covered in sunny umbrellas and tents.

Of course, if you want to go to a beach rather than a pool, Marina del Rey is ready to accommodate you with the rental of hotel bikes which can take you to Venice Beach.

Home away from home

A boutique hotel, the 164 rooms range from poolside rooms to marina or city views with private patios. It has a variety of suites — some with wraparound patios, some with bars, some with cozy living rooms.

While the rooms are designed for luxurious comfort, they too beckon you to enjoy the beauties of the natural coastal amenities. With sleek white décor, there is an almost constant reminder that a marina is near and ready to be enjoyed with its offerings of swimming, boating and hiking. Even if you have little time to leave your room, Marina del Rey Hotel wants to make sure you get a chance to enjoy the coast. Each room’s patio offers a view and a chance to sit outside and take in the smells, sights and sounds of the marina.

The bathrooms offer plenty of modern comfort with walk-in showers. The amenities are from Lather: Modern Apothecary and include such things as lavender-lime moisturizer, yuzu bergamot conditioner and mint-thyme shampoo.

Feeding the soul and the stomach

Sean Collins is the executive chef in charge of the culinary delights found at Salt Restaurant and Bar. Set on the waterfront with tall, thin floor-to-ceiling windows, Salt offers a combination of seafood and classic cuisine with a constantly changing menu. There is daily brunch, happy hour and dinner and then a special executive chef’s weekend brunch.

The weekend brunch offers a 10-course price fixe meal at $80, starting with mimosas and lox, moving through salads and egg dishes and ending with Irish coffee and espresso.

Dinner is an opportunity to leisurely enjoy several courses that draw upon local and seafood cuisine mixed with delicacies such as caviar, charcuterie and charred octopus. Soups and salads are followed by a selection of prime meats, seafood and vegetarian dishes.

Salt offers a variety of crafted cocktails and mocktails including rotating themed ones.

The food is fabulous, and the atmosphere makes you want to stay. The blue and white cushioned chairs are designed for comfort and chic.

Marina del Rey Hotel offers upscale accommodations for those who are either traveling or looking for a memorable staycation. They purposely reflect all that makes their location unique, blending in with the beauty and adding to the seduction of LA’s West Coast.