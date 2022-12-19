Inspired. Inclusive. Innovative.: Center’s Women IN Philanthropy event is a success

By Christina Fuoco-Karasinski

Nearly 150 women gathered at a private home in Paradise Valley on October 26 for the Center for Jewish Philanthropy of Greater Phoenix’s (CJP) Power of the Purse, an initiative of the organization’s Women IN Philanthropy.

Chaired by Leah Bold Mondlick, this was the committee’s first in-person event post-pandemic and was a chance to highlight the CJP’s mission to energize and sustain Jewish life and leadership throughout greater Phoenix.

Amy Hirschberg Lederman was the keynote speaker for the evening, sharing her thoughts on the role women play in making decisions regarding philanthropy. According to Lederman, “every generation of Jewish women receives a different call. But what never changes is the Jewish woman’s unwavering commitment to answer it.”

Women IN Philanthropy brings Jewish women together from across the Valley, leveraging their collective power to strengthen the Jewish community. This diverse group of women explore new interests and ideas and discuss key issues facing women today.

Info: 480-699-1717, phoenixcjp.org