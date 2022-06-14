The Rocking Realtor: Luke Van Wyhe trades the steering wheel for homes

By Christina Fuoco-Karasinski

Luke Van Wyhe spent 15 years shuttling the likes of Jennifer Lopez, Snoop Dogg and Britney Spears from show to show.

He calls his life “something out of a dream.”

“It’s a shock when (country singer) Miranda Lambert wants you to escort her out of a sold-out show so that she can wave to all the fans that make her career possible,” Van Wyhe says.

But the late-night drives and the stress wore on Van Wyhe.

“It lost its romance,” he says. “It’s still fun and the opportunities are still out there, but I’m ready to stay home and have a life.

“I’m finding out I don’t have a whole lot of clothes. I’ve been living out of a suitcase. I wear a lot of black. I have no social life. I don’t date.”

Some would say the timing of the COVID-19 pandemic was perfect. It forced the former U.S. Marine to look elsewhere for work.

“It was an interesting journey to discover what I wanted to do with my life,” Van Wyhe said. “I had to look internally and dive deep to consider my skills, how they translated to this new role, and how my past prepared me perfectly for this new adventure.”

Always the people person, Van Wyhe transitioned from touring with musicians to touring homes with prospective home buyers.

As a Realtor for RE/MAX Fine Properties, North Phoenix’s Van Wyhe works with clients in Scottsdale, Peoria, Phoenix, Cave Creek, Surprise, Fountain Hills, New River, Desert Hills, Glendale and Paradise Valley.

“What was happening in the world felt unbelievable,” Van Wyhe said. “Nothing looked like it did just a few short weeks or months before. Many people lost their jobs because of the pandemic and had to start new. I, along with many others, needed to pivot careers.”

After one month, he sold his first home for $50,000 over the listing price, with 15 offers on the table.

As a celebrated addition to the prominent real estate team, Van Wyhe started to build a substantial clientele, and a reputation for connecting with people and understanding their needs.

Looking back after two years since his pivot, Van Wyhe really understands the saying, “it’s never too late.”

“Pandemic or not, if you feel like you need a change in your life, the time is now,” he said. “If the last two years have taught me anything, it is that the time for brave action is always now.”

Van Wyhe enjoys his new chapter with RE/MAX Fine Properties. He’s happy to talk about his previous career. As a matter of fact, it energizes him.

“It is all part of the story that led me here,” he said.

‘Hopes and dreams’

Born in Iowa, Van Wyhe grew up in Colorado but now calls Phoenix home, after settling here 16 years ago.

Van Wyhe was relatively happy with his career, working with Foreigner, Gretchen Wilson, Styx, Shinedown, Crystal Bowersox, Authority Zero, Dead and Company, Jackie Evancho, Linkin Park, Pat Benatar, Tower of Power, Chicago and Aaron Watson.

The pandemic, however, revealed the music industry’s true colors.

“I made a good living at it,” he says. “It was the best job I’ve ever had. I didn’t know anything else. I didn’t have a desire to leave until recent years.

“Nobody cares about you. The rug got pulled from underneath me. I used up all my savings and nobody offered COVID money.”

The plan always called for Van Wyhe to attend real estate school. The pandemic accelerated that goal.

“I did the two-week crash course,” he says. “It’s 80 hours. I passed the test the second time around. It’s very intense.”

Van Wyhe tells it like it is, while getting the best deal possible. He presents it well, writes a great story and sells it for the most money possible.

“When I was tour bus driving, it was lonely,” he says.

“I missed talking with people and working with people. I was a cog in the wheel that you never see.

They don’t even know what you’ve done. I’ve been awake for 36 hours, but I have to show up, smile and get you to your next gig.”

He’s smiling now, too. He calls himself “the geek who loves his job,” spending “every waking moment” in front of his computer, trying to get clients.

“I never do anything halfway,” he says. “I get the job done.”